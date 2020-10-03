29 more Covid-19 related deaths registered

The Health Department has recorded 29 more Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa to 16 938.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 11 deaths were registered in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Free State, seven in the Western Cape, two in Gauteng and one in the Eastern Cape.

"As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 679 716. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513 with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 612 763, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," Mkhize said.

Recoveries now stand at 612 763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.