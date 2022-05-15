3 adults, 2 children die in Cape Town shack fire

Three adults and two children died in a blaze in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services said the victims had died in an informal structure.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at 4.30am, with reports indicating that an informal structure was burning in France informal settlement," said Jermaine Carelse, the City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

Carelse said when the crew from the Lansdowne Road fire station arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames.

"As firefighting operations ensued, the bodies of three adults - a man, woman and one whose gender is unknown - as well as those of a boy and girl, were discovered. They had succumbed to fatal burn wounds," he said.

Carelse added that the fire was extinguished just after 05:20 and the scene was handed over to the police shortly after 06:00.



