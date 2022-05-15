27m ago

add bookmark

3 adults, 2 children die in Cape Town shack fire

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three adults and two children died in a fire.
Three adults and two children died in a fire.
Sharon Seretlo

Three adults and two children died in a blaze in Khayelitsha on Sunday. 

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services said the victims had died in an informal structure.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at 4.30am, with reports indicating that an informal structure was burning in France informal settlement," said Jermaine Carelse, the City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson. 

Carelse said when the crew from the Lansdowne Road fire station arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. 

READ | Three siblings, woman die in Germiston shack fire

"As firefighting operations ensued, the bodies of three adults - a man, woman and one whose gender is unknown - as well as those of a boy and girl, were discovered. They had succumbed to fatal burn wounds," he said. 

Carelse added that the fire was extinguished just after 05:20 and the scene was handed over to the police shortly after 06:00.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 85 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 230 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 971 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo