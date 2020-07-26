3 arrested for allegedly conspiring to hack into Sassa system

Three people, who allegedly conspired to steal money by hacking into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) system, are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They were arrested on Friday during an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team, together with Cyber Crime, the local criminal record centre and Sassa, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

"The suspects are accused of conspiring to steal monies by hacking into the Sassa system and have access into the organisation's beneficiary accounts," Sekgotodi said in a statement.

"An electronic device which was intended to be used to extract information, including a laptop, a scanner, Sassa cards and a suspect's vehicle were seized."

The three, aged between 27 and 39, face charges of corruption, fraud, conspiracy to commit an offence, and contravention of the Electronic Communication Act.

"Investigations are still ongoing," Sekgotodi said.