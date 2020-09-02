02 Sep

3 arrested for allegedly kidnapping, robbing 76-year-old Pretoria man

Azarrah Karrim
The Hawks have made an arrest.
  • Three suspects, who allegedly held a 76-year-old Pretoria man hostage while they emptied out his bank account, have been arrested by the Hawks. 
  • The arrest followed a "delicate" rescue operation between four parties was executed with "precision", the Hawks said. 
  • The three will be charged with kidnapping, extortion and for the possession of stolen property.

Three suspects alleged to be part of a kidnapping ring were arrested on Wednesday by the Hawks following an investigation into the kidnapping of a 76-year-old man.

The man was said to have been held hostage in Phillip Nel Park, Pretoria, while his bank accounts were emptied at a nearby petrol station, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

A "delicate" rescue mission undertaken by the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section as well as the Tshwane Metro Police Department, K9 Unit and Tracker Connect was executed "with precision", Ramovha alleged.

"They took up their strategic positions and identified a suspicious Hyundai i20 hatchback entering into a local petrol station with two occupants.

"The two suspects then exited the vehicle, went to the automatic teller machine where they withdrew money in several transactions and drove off," he alleged.

Arrests

The team then followed the vehicle and managed to stop it before arresting two suspects.

They were allegedly found in possession of the victim's bank card and other valuables, Ramovha added.

"The suspects then allegedly gave details of an address where the victim was being held hostage.

"The identified premises were accessed, one more suspect was apprehended from the premises. The shocked but unharmed victim was rescued and his vehicle was also recovered from the scene."

The vehicle, which was allegedly used for of the crime, was seized as well as cash, cellphones and the victim's bank card.

All three suspects - aged 34, 36 and 37 - are expected to appear in a Pretoria court.

