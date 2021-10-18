3 arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting at 21st birthday party in Cape Town

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

One person died and seven others were injured.

The injured people were at a 21st birthday party when the incident occurred.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a 21st birthday party venue in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town on Saturday in which a woman was killed and seven others were injured.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said occupants of a green Honda Ballade had fired randomly at guests at about 20:20 in Montclair Drive, Mandalay.

News24 previously reported that the woman left to go to a nearby shop and that partygoers later heard her shouting: "Please don't kill me."

Shots rang out and the woman and seven others were wounded.

The youngest of the casualties was only five years old.

The eight injured people were admitted to hospital and the 24-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Traut said the incident was believed to be gang related.

Police launched a 72-hour activation plan, which resulted in the arrests on Sunday night.

"In pursuit of the suspects, Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation [on Sunday] night and arrested the suspects, aged 22, 35 and 38, who are all from Mitchells Plain. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder," Traut added.





