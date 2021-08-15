1h ago

3 arrested in Eastern Cape after truck hijacked with catalytic converters worth R24m

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
Three people hijacked a truck transporting catalytic converters.
Ina Fassbender, picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Police have arrested three people over the hijacking of a truck with valuable catalytic converters.
  • Police have yet to recover the entire haul, valued at R24 million.
  • Last month, police recovered a separate batch of converters that were stolen in similar circumstances.

Police in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, have arrested three people for allegedly hijacking a truck with pallets of catalytic converters worth R24 million.

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the truck was blocked off by two bakkies at traffic lights on Friday while traveling toward Markman.

"Two unknown males alighted and got into the truck. The truck was driven to an unknown location and all its contents - 44 pallets of catalytic converters were offloaded. The truck was later driven to Prince Alfred Road in North End and left abandoned with the driver inside."

Crime Intelligence investigators recovered 24 pallets of the stolen converters at a freight transport company in Commercial Road in Sidwell, where a truck was found loaded with some of the stolen goods.

Three suspects - aged 29, 31 and 33 - were arrested and detained on a charges of truck hijacking. A jamming device with its charger was also seized.

Police are looking for the remaining catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are fitted to car exhausts to reduce harmful emissions.

Theft of these converters is a problem around the world, due to the precious metals they contain.

A month ago, the Anti-Gang Unit recovered converters worth around R15 million in Greenbushes.

A truck had been transporting the converters from premises in Deal Party on the morning of 7 July when it was pulled over by a Quantam bakkie in Forrest Hill, near the cemetery.

Naidu said a passenger from the bakkie approached the driver and his passenger and pointed a firearm at them.

"The driver was forced to drive to Harrower Road, where he was shoved to the back seat of the truck. The suspect then drove the truck to an unknown location where the converters were off-loaded," she said.

"The driver and his passenger were dropped off in Booysens Park and the truck was found abandoned in bushes in Nooitgedacht."

Two days later, officers were led to a business premises in Waterkloof, Greenbushes, were they recovered 10 pallets and four bags of catalytic converters.

