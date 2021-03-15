3 bogus City of Joburg 'board of directors' nabbed after alleged R400m fraud attempt

Three suspects, who pretended to be the board of directors of the City of Johannesburg and allegedly attempted to defraud the municipality of almost R400 million, made their first appearance at the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Palesa Montana, Natasha Nakedi and Shirinda Mitimba were arrested on Friday following an investigation into fraud and identity fraud, according to the Hawks.

"It's alleged that the three accused walked into an Absa branch in Rustenburg and pretended to be board of directors for City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

They reportedly presented fraudulent documents and ordered the transfer of almost R400 million to be wired into 14 different trust accounts.

Rikhotso said the documents presented to the bank were, however, confirmed as fraudulent and the matter was reported to the police who then detained the three suspects.

The matter was postponed to 24 March for a bail application.