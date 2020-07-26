1h ago

add bookmark

3 Cape Town cops arrested for allegedly robbing a house

Alex Mitchley
iStock
  • Three Cape Town law enforcement officers were arrested for allegedly robbing a house.
  • They allegedly used their law enforcement credentials to gain access to the house. 
  • It is alleged they took an undisclosed amount of cash, then forced the victim to withdraw more money, before they let him go.

Three Cape Town law enforcement officers were arrested on Saturday following an alleged house robbery, where the officers used their credentials to gain entry to the house.

According to police, the three officers approached the house in Dalebrook Road, Kalk Bay, on Thursday evening around 23:00.

They allegedly used their credentials as law enforcement officers to get into the house under the premise that they wanted to question the homeowner.

"They searched the complainant's house and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then drove the complainant to Nyanga, where he was forced to withdraw a further amount of cash," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

READ | Man on a ventilator, woman suffers burns in petrol bomb attack

"The complainant was given his car keys and released to return home."

Rwexana said a case of house robbery was registered at the Muizenberg police station.

Investigation

The investigation then led police to the Beacon Valley law enforcement depot, where the three officers, aged between 33 and 36, were arrested.

"The law enforcement vehicle, which was allegedly used in the house robbery, was also confiscated."

The City's acting executive director for safety and security, Wayne Le Roux, told News24 that the three officers have been provisionally suspended after allegations of their involvement in the house robbery came to light.

"The Safety and Security Directorate acted as soon as it was informed of the alleged incident," Le Roux said.

"We view the matter in a very serious light and are cooperating with the South African Police Service in its investigation."

The officers are expected to make their first appearance in court on Monday.

Related Links
Julian Stobbs, one half of the 'dagga couple', shot dead on his smallholding in Gauteng
Suspect arrested for breaking into North West farmer's home
KZN couple stabbed multiple times during house robbery
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6939 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4424 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3958 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo