1h ago

add bookmark

3-day shutdown: No burials, warns funeral industry as it demands talks with govt

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File photo: Funeral parlour staff prepare a grave for a victim of Covid-19 at Waterval Cemetery, Johannesburg.
File photo: Funeral parlour staff prepare a grave for a victim of Covid-19 at Waterval Cemetery, Johannesburg.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • 17 funeral associations and forums will close its doors as it wants government to address a long list of grievances.
  • During the shutdown period, starting on Monday, the grouping says there will be no removal of bodies from hospitals or homes and no burials.
  • But South Africa Funeral Practitioners Association deputy president Ndabe Ngcobo says his union will not take part in the "destructive" and "inhumane" action.

The funeral industry is planning a three-day national shutdown of its services in a bid to get government's attention over a long list of demands it wants addressed.

The call for the shutdown was led by the Unification Task Team (UTT) - a grouping of 17 funeral associations and forums and was planned to begin on Monday, 14 September until Wednesday, 16 September.

During the planned shutdown, there would be no removal of bodies from hospitals or homes and there would be no burials, UTT national coordinator, Peter Matlatle, told News24 on Sunday.

UTT said the South African government had not done enough to ensure the industry was diverse and transformed. It said that since 1994, the industry was still dominated by "white minority capital" and a handful of "black elites".

"The government of today has lost its capacity to understand the plight and aspirations of the black funeral undertakers, hence deepening neglect, intimidation from the brazen abuse of power by political authorities and the sheer disregard of the voice of black funeral undertakers.

"The South African funeral industry is rooted in the alliance between white minority capital and black elites, as a result, the majority black funeral undertakers are discriminated [against], oppressed and marginalised.

"Funeral undertakers are peaceful and respectable business people who contribute billions of rands to the economy of the Republic of South Africa, through an honest living," the formation said.

Its long list of demands was directed to several government departments, including: Health, Home Affairs, Small Business Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA).

The Road Accident Fund, National Consumer Commission and Financial Services Conduct Authority were also included on the list.    

Some of the issues the industry wanted addressed, included the following:

From the Health Department, the UTT wanted the outsourcing of mortuary facilities to be recognised and legalised, as well as for all funeral directors sharing storage facility on a lease agreement or ownership to each qualify for ownership of the certificate of competence for that particular facility.

From Home Affairs, the UTT wanted annual provincial schedules for the writing of designation number examinations.

It wanted the department to allow funeral undertakers who didn't own a certificate of competence, to write designation number examinations and for funeral directors to be allowed to appoint a proxy to conduct some of the duties on their behalf.

From the COGTA department, UTT wanted municipality bylaws to be amended to accommodate the building of bulk or cluster or complex storages.

It also wanted government to allocate a Covid-19 Relief Fund for the funeral industry - with immediate effect.

"We have initially raised this matter to the Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, National Health Director Mr. Ramathuba and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, in three different meetings, but our plea fell on deaf ears," the formation said.

They also said they wanted the tender system to be done away with in the industry.

"We want the tender system to be abolished in the funeral industry, to allow families their constitutional right to appoint their preferred service provider. Where there are no families to choose a service provider, a rotation database should be applied. No tenders at all."

The UTT also said it wanted government to consult the industry before making any decisions that may affect it.

"We want the government to always consult the funeral industry in any event that seeks to affect the funeral industry directly or indirectly. We can no longer be asked to comment on drafts that have been discussed and commissioned in our absence."From the Small Business Development Department, it wanted it to channel some of its budget toward the industry in the form of grants that would assist in developing small and emerging funeral undertakers.

"We want government to introduce programmes that seeks to assist struggling funeral undertakers who were previously disadvantaged particularly black-owned funeral undertakers, for them to be able to comply with the requirements. Not shut them down."

'Destructive and inhumane'

The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) had, however, said it would not be taking part in the national shutdown.

SAFPA's deputy president Ndabe Ngcobo said the association would not take part in the "destructive" and "inhumane" action.

"We are dealing with lifeless bodies. This approach is too radical for our industry. Not collecting a body even for a day is a disaster; how much more for three days. This is inhumane and destructive," Ngcobo told News24.

"While it should be noted that SAFPA is part of the UTT and acknowledges the legitimacy of some of the grievances raised by UTT in the communique dated 7 September 2020, SAFPA will, however, not be part of the shutdown.

"We are an organisation that promotes adherence to regulation compliance and we believe there are other avenues that can be explored to address the challenges we face as undertakers in South Africa."

The plans for the shutdown were as follows:

1. The total national shutdown would commence at midnight on Monday, 14 September 2020, across the country.

2. All funeral activities would be non-operational across the country.

3. Peaceful demonstrations from funeral undertakers must be visible and effective at the vicinity of hospitals, mortuaries, cemeteries and everywhere else possible.

4. Families must call SAPS to request and escort forensic personnel for corpse removals at homes.

5. Funeral undertaker offices must be closed.

6. Tombstones must not be erected.

7. Funeral suppliers must not sell or deliver coffins and funeral equipment.

8. Funeral industry workers must stay away from work. 

9. Protesters must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams was not immediately available for comment. Her comments would be added once received.

Related Links
Regulator issues warning about funeral parlour, burial society
Funeral benefit woes top bumper list of complaints to Ombud for Long-Term Insurance
Doves CE: Burying poverty through wealth distribution
Read more on:
phumla williamscoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2515 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 557 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6372 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2491 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo