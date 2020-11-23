58m ago

3 dead, 12 injured as truck swerves to avoid taxi and rolls into bystanders in Roodepoort

Riaan Grobler
Three people died after a truck tried to avoid a stationary taxi.
PHOTO: Supplied by ER24

Three people were been killed and 12 sustained minor to serious injuries in a truck rollover on the R41 in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort, on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed the truck had swerved to avoid a stationary taxi and rolled into several people on the side of the road, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

READ | Crash between 2 trucks and taxi leaves 14 dead in KwaZulu-Natal

"ER24 paramedics were on scene at 14:22 along with GPG [Gauteng provincial government] and the City of Joburg Fire Department. All the patients are believed to have been adults.

"Two of the patients are believed to be from the truck and the remainder unfortunate bystanders. Two people were found trapped under the truck and a third just behind it on the ground - all three had suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival," Campbell said.

ER24 treated and transported six people - one of whom was in a serious condition and required advanced life support interventions.

All were transported to Leratong Hospital for further care. One other private service on the scene treated and transported one person and the other five were treated and transported by provincial ambulance services.

"Heavy rescue was called to move the truck and metro police were also on scene for further investigations," Campbell said.

