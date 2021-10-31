1h ago

3 dead, several injured after head-on collision in North West

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
A head-on collision involving a taxi left three people dead.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

A head-on collision involving a taxi left three people dead and several others in hospital in the North West on Saturday.  

The taxi collided with a Kia sedan about 20km between Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp.

Three people were confirmed dead, one was airlifted to hospital, and nine others were transported to a medical facility by ambulance.

In a statement on Sunday, the North West MEC for community safety and transport management, Sello Lehari, said: "We are saddened by the loss of life on our roads while we are doing so much to increase our visibility and continuously engaging with our motorists to comply on the road.

"The accident yesterday [Saturday] is an unfortunate incident, and we really regret the loss of lives of our beloved ones," he added.

The MEC sent his condolences to the bereaved families and also wished a speedy recovery to those admitted to hospital.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

