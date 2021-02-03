1h ago

add bookmark

3 dogs dead after being stung by bees in KwaZulu-Natal

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rescue workers who attended to an incident where dogs were attacked by bees.
Rescue workers who attended to an incident where dogs were attacked by bees.
IPSS Medical Rescue

Three dogs died after being attacked by bees in Tongaat, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a house in Maidstone, where a swarm of bees had descended.

When emergency services arrived on the scene, one of the dogs had already died, while three others had crawled into a small space under the house for protection. 

IPSS Medical Rescue said the dogs were stung multiple times.

"Paramedics, despite being stung multiple times themselves, entered the small, confined space beneath the house to retrieve the three dogs that were in critical condition," it said in a statement.

The three dogs were rushed to a vet in Ballito, but two died shortly after their arrival. 

The remaining dog is in critical condition. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalgreen
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4152 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1945 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3732 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.31)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.98
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.01)
Gold
1833.73
(-0.16)
Silver
26.76
(-0.25)
Platinum
1104.99
(+1.46)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2276.50
(+1.97)
All Share
63010.61
(+0.44)
Top 40
57828.55
(+0.42)
Financial 15
11850.68
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
85954.27
(+0.33)
Resource 10
59967.36
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo