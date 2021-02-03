3 dogs dead after being stung by bees in KwaZulu-Natal

Three dogs died after being attacked by bees in Tongaat, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a house in Maidstone, where a swarm of bees had descended.

When emergency services arrived on the scene, one of the dogs had already died, while three others had crawled into a small space under the house for protection.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the dogs were stung multiple times.

"Paramedics, despite being stung multiple times themselves, entered the small, confined space beneath the house to retrieve the three dogs that were in critical condition," it said in a statement.

The three dogs were rushed to a vet in Ballito, but two died shortly after their arrival.

The remaining dog is in critical condition.