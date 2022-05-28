1h ago

3 family members dead, 8 people injured after car hit truck in Durban

Ntwaagae Seleka
Police are investigating after three people died in a road accident in Durban.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Three people were killed when their vehicle hit a truck.
  • Eight others were injured and taken to hospital.
  • The deceased were found trapped in their car.

An accident in Durban involving an SUV and a truck has claimed the lives of three family members and left eight others injured.

The fatal incident took place on Friday after 20:00 on the northbound freeway before the Spaghetti Junction.

Medics from ALS Paramedics Medical Services and Life Response rushed to the scene.

It was believed that the SUV had been transporting members of a family.

The driver allegedly lost control, and the vehicle collided with the rear of the truck.

READ | Four dead and eight injured in horrific car crash on N2

A male and two females were trapped in the SUV.

They died on the scene.

The eThekwini fire department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic tools to free their bodies from the wreckage.

Eight others, including two babies, sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The matter has been handed to the police.

life responseals paramedics medical servicesdurbankwazulu-natalaccidentcrash
