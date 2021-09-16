3 Gauteng cops bust for allegedly demanding $10 000 bribe to make case disappear

Three police officers have been arrested on fraud and kidnapping charges.

The officers allegedly demanded $10 000 to drop a fraud case.

The Hawks arrested the officers as they collected the money.

Three Gauteng police officers have been arrested after allegedly demanding $10 000 (about R145 000) to drop a fraud case.

They appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday on charges of corruption, kidnapping and negligent handling of a firearm.

The Hawks arrested Warrant Officer Charles Mgiba, 50; Sergeant Obed Machevele, 36; and Sergeant Clement Langutelani Mashele, 34, on Tuesday, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Mulamu said:

It is alleged that the accused arrived at a private dwelling in Midrand [on Tuesday] and demanded an amount of US$10 000 for the complainants not to be arrested on alleged fraudulent activities reported.

"The trio allegedly seized laptops and cellphones and forced the complainants into a vehicle. They allegedly drove to a fuel station in Sandton, where they released one of the complainants to go get the demanded money," Mulamu said.



Swift action

The incident was reported to the Hawks in Germiston, and officers swiftly responded, arresting the three police officers as they collected the money, Mulamu added.

Police also seized electronic gadgets, firearms and ammunition for further investigation, said Mulamu.

One of the police officers left his service pistol, ammunition and handcuffs in a carry bag, Mulamu said.

The case was postponed to 21 September 2021 for a bail application. They will remain in custody pending further investigations.

Gauteng Hawks head, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, commended the investigation team's swift action.

"Together with the public, we can help fight the scourge of corrupt criminal activities in our country. We urge the public to report any police officials alleged to have been involved in criminal activities to authorities. This serves as an example to all criminals out there that the public is tired of being scammed by people who are meant to protect them, and we hope for a... suitable sentence," Kadwa said.

