12m ago

add bookmark

3 gunmen on the run after Grade 12 pupil killed during house robbery in Cape Town

accreditation
Compiled by Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pupil has been murdered.
A pupil has been murdered.
Samantha lee-Jacobs
  • Three suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of Mihlali Funde, a Grade 12 pupil killed during an apparent house robbery.
  • Funde was shot dead while Odwa Tom, 21, reportedly died while being rushed to hospital by his parents.
  • The robbers fled with TVs and cellphones.

Three suspects remain on the run after a matric pupil was shot dead in his Khayelitsha home in Cape Town during an apparent house robbery.

The 18-year-old pupil, identified as Mihlali Funde, died at the scene in Mawisa Street, while a second victim, Odwa Tom, 21, died while being transported to hospital.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said officers from Lingelethu West police responded to the scene on Thursday at 20:00, where they found the body of the teenager with gunshot wounds to his body.

READ | Satanic Church offers R10 000 for information of Cape Town 'serial cat killer'

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," he added.

"A 21-year-old male, who sustained injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he was declared deceased upon arrival."

Swartbooi said three armed suspects had fled the scene with TVs and cellphones.

They have not yet been apprehended.

Fled

Funde's mother, Lorna, told the Cape Argus she had not been at home when the robbers murdered her child and fled with three plasma TVs as well as four cellphones.

READ | Covid-19: Vaccinating children will allow for a quicker return to normal life - paediatricians

She described the Rhodes High School pupil as a bookworm, claiming the suspects had been there for her nephew who was allegedly involved in criminal activity.

Tom reportedly died while being rushed to the Khayelitsha hospital by his parents.

Neighbour Babalwa Qumba told the publication the robbers had asked her to open the door and she had refused, resulting in them shooting at her car.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond described Funde's death as "devastating news" and a "tragic loss of life".

She said the department had provided counselling support to the school.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
14% - 45 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 57 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
32% - 106 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
38% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,802.77
+0.5%
Silver
23.78
+0.2%
Palladium
1,950.50
-6.7%
Platinum
944.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,229
-0.5%
All Share
64,404
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,544
-2.0%
Industrial 25
81,234
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,244
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo