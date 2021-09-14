3 gunmen on the run after Grade 12 pupil killed during house robbery in Cape Town

Three suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of Mihlali Funde, a Grade 12 pupil killed during an apparent house robbery.

Three suspects remain on the run after a matric pupil was shot dead in his Khayelitsha home in Cape Town during an apparent house robbery.



The 18-year-old pupil, identified as Mihlali Funde, died at the scene in Mawisa Street, while a second victim, Odwa Tom, 21, died while being transported to hospital.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said officers from Lingelethu West police responded to the scene on Thursday at 20:00, where they found the body of the teenager with gunshot wounds to his body.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," he added.

"A 21-year-old male, who sustained injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he was declared deceased upon arrival."

Swartbooi said three armed suspects had fled the scene with TVs and cellphones.

They have not yet been apprehended.

Funde's mother, Lorna, told the Cape Argus she had not been at home when the robbers murdered her child and fled with three plasma TVs as well as four cellphones.

She described the Rhodes High School pupil as a bookworm, claiming the suspects had been there for her nephew who was allegedly involved in criminal activity.



Tom reportedly died while being rushed to the Khayelitsha hospital by his parents.

Neighbour Babalwa Qumba told the publication the robbers had asked her to open the door and she had refused, resulting in them shooting at her car.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond described Funde's death as "devastating news" and a "tragic loss of life".

She said the department had provided counselling support to the school.