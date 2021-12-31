32m ago

add bookmark

3 human trafficking victims rescued, 2 suspects arrested in Gauteng

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three human trafficking victims have been rescued.
Three human trafficking victims have been rescued.
File/Stock
  • Three women have been rescued from an alleged brothel operating under the guise of a guesthouse in Benoni.
  • They were allegedly held against their will and forced into a life of sexual exploitation.
  • The Hawks have arrested two suspects.

Three women have been rescued after they were allegedly held against their will and forced into a life of sexual exploitation in Benoni.

The women - aged 18, 29 and 33 - were rescued from an alleged brothel operating under the guise of a guesthouse in Benoni on Thursday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, an 18-year-old woman, who was visiting relatives in Vanderbijlpark, was allegedly lured to Benoni by someone she reportedly met on a dating site and kept in contact with through social media. 

"She was last seen at her relatives' home on the 26 December and was unreachable," said Nkwalase.

The woman later contacted her cousin and reportedly informed her that her phone was taken. 

She said she was kept against her will and forced to a life of sexual exploitation. 

READ | Two suspects appear in court for human trafficking after Tembisa woman lured to Cape Town

Nkwalase added a joint police team led by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Vaalrand working together with Sedibeng K9 unit, Vanderbijlpark Task Team and missing person co-ordinator pounced on the guesthouse and traced the 18-year-old victim after her family opened a human trafficking case.

"Two more victims from Sebokeng and KwaZulu-Natal province were rescued along with the 18-year-old and were taken to a place of safety."

Officers managed to arrest two suspects aged 39 and 25. 

The suspects are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday for contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act 7 of 2013 for the purpose of sexual exploitation. 

Hawks Gauteng head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa commended the dedication of the multidisciplinary team.

"With gender-based violence and femicide in the spotlight our efforts also contribute to quelling this phenomenon," Kadwa said. 

He urged women to exercise caution as and when they establish relations through social media.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

13h ago

LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,825.70
+0.6%
Silver
23.27
+1.0%
Palladium
1,918.50
-2.6%
Platinum
970.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo