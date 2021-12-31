3 human trafficking victims rescued, 2 suspects arrested in Gauteng

Three women have been rescued from an alleged brothel operating under the guise of a guesthouse in Benoni.

They were allegedly held against their will and forced into a life of sexual exploitation.

The Hawks have arrested two suspects.

Three women have been rescued after they were allegedly held against their will and forced into a life of sexual exploitation in Benoni.



The women - aged 18, 29 and 33 - were rescued from an alleged brothel operating under the guise of a guesthouse in Benoni on Thursday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, an 18-year-old woman, who was visiting relatives in Vanderbijlpark, was allegedly lured to Benoni by someone she reportedly met on a dating site and kept in contact with through social media.

"She was last seen at her relatives' home on the 26 December and was unreachable," said Nkwalase.

The woman later contacted her cousin and reportedly informed her that her phone was taken.

She said she was kept against her will and forced to a life of sexual exploitation.

READ | Two suspects appear in court for human trafficking after Tembisa woman lured to Cape Town

Nkwalase added a joint police team led by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Vaalrand working together with Sedibeng K9 unit, Vanderbijlpark Task Team and missing person co-ordinator pounced on the guesthouse and traced the 18-year-old victim after her family opened a human trafficking case.

"Two more victims from Sebokeng and KwaZulu-Natal province were rescued along with the 18-year-old and were taken to a place of safety."

Officers managed to arrest two suspects aged 39 and 25.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday for contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act 7 of 2013 for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Hawks Gauteng head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa commended the dedication of the multidisciplinary team.

"With gender-based violence and femicide in the spotlight our efforts also contribute to quelling this phenomenon," Kadwa said.

He urged women to exercise caution as and when they establish relations through social media.