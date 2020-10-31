52m ago

3 Joburg taxi drivers arrested for allegedly assaulting undercover JMPD officer

Ntwaagae Seleka
(File, Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene)
  • Three Johannesburg taxi drivers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a JMPD officer.
  • The officer was attacked on Thursday in the Johannesburg CBD.
  • Officers requested back-up from other JMPD units after the taxi drivers had called on their friends to join in the attack on the officer.

Three Johannesburg taxi drivers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an undercover Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer.

The officer was attacked on Thursday in the Johannesburg CBD after an attempt was made to disarm him.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the incident took place in Thursday when undercover officers were patrolling along Delvers Street and Albertina Sisulu Road.

"Officers noticed that traffic was queuing and decided to investigate what was causing the traffic jam. Upon inspection officers realised that nine taxis were actually parked in the middle of the road causing an obstruction.

"Officers approached the taxi operators and requested the drivers to move their vehicles to allow traffic to flow. The taxi drivers became extremely aggressive, swearing and threatening to shoot the officers," added Fihla.

While officers were trying to resolve the problem, three taxi drivers allegedly started assaulting one of the officers.

"The officer was kicked, beaten and his shirt torn in the process. They even attempted to disarm the officer's service firearm. Officers requested back-up from other JMPD units since the taxi drivers had called their friends to join in the attack.

"Officers managed to arrest three main suspects for assaulting a law enforcement officer and they were detained at Johannesburg Central police station. Nine of the taxis obstructing traffic were impounded," said Fihla.

The taxi drivers are expected to appear in court soon.

