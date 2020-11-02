1h ago

3 Johannesburg city officials die in car fire

Lwandile Bhengu
3 people died in a car fire.
3 people died in a car fire.
Getty Images
  • Three City of Johannesburg officials died in a car fire on Thursday. 
  • The fourth occupant is yet to be identified. 
  • Health MMC Eunice Mgcina is expected to visit the families of the dead. 

Three City of Johannesburg officials have died after a vehicle they were traveling in caught on fire in Braamfischer, west of Johannesburg. 

Tebogo Parks, 31, Moeketsi Hlazo, 33, and Sam Pale, 34 all worked at different clinics in the same region. 

In a statement on Monday, the City's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Health and Social Development, Eunice Mgcina, sent her condolences to the families of the three men. 

"I am really saddened at the tragic passing of these young officials. My deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones including the staff and management at both Siphumlile and Sol Plaatjie Clinics," said Mgcina. 

Fire

The vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Umbuluzi Avenue in Braamfischer last week Thursday after it was believed to have lost control on a sharp curve. 

"Shocked family members said it was not immediately clear what the cause of the accident was or where the young men were travelling from," said Mgcina's office in a statement. 

It is alleged that the men burnt to death while trying to escape the car after the crash. 

A fourth occupant of the vehicle is yet to be identified.

