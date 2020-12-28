3 killed, 3 injured in Eastern Cape accident

Three people were killed while three more sustained injuries in a collision on an Eastern Cape road.

The crash involved an Isuzu truck and Toyota LDV bakkie.

Both vehicles were driving towards the same direction bound for Alice.

Three men were killed while three more sustained injuries after two vehicles were involved in a side swipe collision on the R63 road outside Middledrift in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Four people escaped unharmed, said Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose said the collision between an Isuzu truck with four occupants and Toyota LDV bakkie with six occupants, happened near Sakhi Location between Middledrift and Alice at 10:00.

All those who escaped with no injuries were from the truck, said Binqose.

“The injured were rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice for further medical assistance. The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated. A case of culpable homicide had been opened at Midledrift SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.