48m ago

add bookmark

3 killed, 3 injured in Eastern Cape accident

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A baby was one of three people who died in an accident.
A baby was one of three people who died in an accident.
Getty Images
  • Three people were killed while three more sustained injuries in a collision on an Eastern Cape road.
  • The crash involved an Isuzu truck and Toyota LDV bakkie.
  • Both vehicles were driving towards the same direction bound for Alice.

Three men were killed while three more sustained injuries after two vehicles were involved in a side swipe collision on the R63 road outside Middledrift in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Four people escaped unharmed, said Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose said the collision between an Isuzu truck with four occupants and Toyota LDV bakkie with six occupants, happened near Sakhi Location between Middledrift and Alice at 10:00.

Both vehicles were driving towards the same direction bound for Alice, said Binqose.

All those who escaped with no injuries were from the truck, said Binqose.

“The injured were rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice for further medical assistance. The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated. A case of culpable homicide had been opened at Midledrift SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeaccidents
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 11017 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9565 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3683 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

9h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.56
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
19.63
(+0.98)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.04
(+0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.43)
Gold
1884.05
(-0.19)
Silver
26.40
(+1.25)
Platinum
1040.00
(+0.58)
Brent Crude
51.17
(0.00)
Palladium
2392.00
(+2.50)
All Share
59006.07
(-0.29)
Top 40
53956.26
(-0.31)
Financial 15
12114.36
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
76471.26
(-1.34)
Resource 10
57684.48
(+0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo