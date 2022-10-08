3 killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire at West Rand house

Three people have been shot dead and six others wounded at a home in Soul City, Kagiso.

Police said two men wearing balaclavas had shot randomly outside and inside the house.

The Gauteng commissioner for police has mobilised maximum resources to comb the scene.

The shooting happened just after 22:00 at a house where a group of people had gathered to drink alcohol, Gauteng police said.

"While they were drinking and enjoying themselves, they were attacked by two suspects wearing balaclavas who shot randomly outside and inside the house," spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

It is not yet known how the suspects fled the scene.

"The motive for the shooting will form part of investigations," Muridili said.

Two men and one woman, aged between 45 and 46, were declared dead on the scene.

Six other people – two men and four women – were rushed to the hospital.



Police said:

The latest information is that the crime scene is no longer operating as a liquor outlet.

Police are investigating two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.



No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers is asked to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to send tip-offs via MySAPS Application.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police have launched an investigation after three men were shot dead at a tavern in the Mqhekezweni administrative area in Bityi on Thursday night.

Three cases of attempted murder were opened after three others sustained gunshot injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three unknown assailants had attacked the men who were seated on the veranda of the establishment, around 19:00.



The victims were aged 26, 31 and 41.

It is understood that the 26-year-old was shot several times, while other patrons were ordered to get down on the floor.

The gunmen then went inside and killed the other two men.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the incident and called on residents to share information with the police.



