3 killed after car crashes into tree, splits in two

Three men have been killed and two others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Brackendowns, Alberton.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene in Letaba Road in Brackendowns at 09:20 on Monday, they found a light motor vehicle split into two.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said several people were lying around the wrecked car.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that three men, believed to be in their 20s, had sustained numerous fatal injuries," said Meiring.

He said nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

Meiring said two others had serious to critical injuries.

They were treated and immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still not clear and will be investigated.