47m ago

add bookmark

3 killed after car crashes into tree, splits in two

Cebelihle Mthethwa
3 die after car crashes into a tree and splits into 2 (Supplied by ER24)
3 die after car crashes into a tree and splits into 2 (Supplied by ER24)

Three men have been killed and two others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Brackendowns, Alberton.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene in Letaba Road in Brackendowns at 09:20 on Monday, they found a light motor vehicle split into two.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said several people were lying around the wrecked car.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that three men, believed to be in their 20s, had sustained numerous fatal injuries," said Meiring.

He said nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

Meiring said two others had serious to critical injuries.

They were treated and immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still not clear and will be investigated.

Related Links
7 killed in horror crash in Polokwane
Debt owed to SA's municipalities soars to more than R120bn
Cops crash lockdown party: 44 arrested, fined R500 each in KwaZulu-Natal
Read more on:
johannesburgaccidents
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3497 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 606 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1565 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(-3.74)
ZAR/GBP
21.60
(-2.57)
ZAR/EUR
19.82
(-2.77)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-2.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.59)
Gold
1892.86
(-2.79)
Silver
24.31
(-9.01)
Platinum
858.00
(-7.41)
Brent Crude
43.53
(0.00)
Palladium
2265.99
(-3.51)
All Share
53194.46
(-2.71)
Top 40
49019.48
(-2.74)
Financial 15
9515.15
(-3.31)
Industrial 25
70886.19
(-2.30)
Resource 10
53718.29
(-3.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo