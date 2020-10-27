3 Limpopo Home Affairs officials nabbed for alleged corruption

Three Limpopo officials employed by the Department of Home Affairs were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday for corruption after allegedly demanding a bribe instead of arresting a man found to be in the country without the necessary paperwork.



The three, aged between 30 and 42, were nabbed in a sting operation in Jane Furse on Tuesday.

"The suspects, who include a Nebo Home Affairs control immigration officer and two Jane Furse Home Affairs immigration officers, allegedly conducted a routine inspection at one of the foreign-owned shops and found an undocumented immigrant," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement.

"Instead of arresting him, the officials allegedly demanded a R10 000 gratification for his freedom. The amount was reportedly reduced to R4 000 and it was paid by the victim to the suspects."

The incident was reported to the Hawks who nabbed the three suspects after they "swiftly conducted an investigation".

The trio will appear in the Motetema Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.