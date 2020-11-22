3 Limpopo men put behind bars for life for murder of 'rival gang member'

Three Limpopo men have been jailed for life after they were convicted of killing a man they accused of being in a rival gang.

The Mokerong Regional Court sentenced Shigwana Ashley Kekana, 35, Malesela Philemon Malope, 24, and Lesetja Cosby Makhafola, 23, for the 2017 murder.

"The three attacked a 24-year-old man by assaulting and stabbing him with knives, on the 22 November 2017, at about 12:00 [in] Ga-Madiba Village, outside Mokopane, following the accusations that he was belonging to a rival [gang]," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The three men took the seriously injured victim to a Mokopane hospital and left him at the gate, without alerting hospital authorities, Ngoepe added.

But the man died before receiving medical treatment.

"The police were immediately notified about the incident and the initial investigations were activated. The case was assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Malesela Kekana of the SAPS Mahwelereng Detective Unit.

"Following his intensive investigations in this matter, the three accused were arrested and positively linked to the murder case and subsequently sentenced," Ngoepe said.

