3 men held for allegedly killing the Coka brothers busted for another farm murder

Tebogo Monama
The five accused in the murder of the Coka brothers in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • Seven men have been arrested for murder in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga.
  • Three of them were arrested earlier for the alleged murder of the Coka brothers on a farm.
  • The seven are accused of a double murder that took place on a farm last August. 

Three men accused of murdering the Coka brothers have been arrested in relation to another alleged farm murder.

On Friday, Mpumalanga police arrested seven men in eMkhondo, formerly known as Piet Retief, for the alleged murder of two brothers on a farm near Dirkiesdorp last August.

Three of those arrested are out on bail for the murder of Zenzele and Mgcini Coka in April. The brothers were killed near a farm on Dirkiesdorp. Their murder led to violent protests in Umkhondo. 

Five people - Orchard Klingenberg, Danie Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Ignitius Steinberg and Senzele Yende - were arrested in relation to the Coka brothers' murder and are due back in court on 10 June. 

Three of them have been re-arrested and will appear in court with their four reported accomplices in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court for the alleged double murder on Monday.

They are currently out on R10 000 bail for the Coka brothers' murder. 

The seven, aged between 25 and 60, are facing two counts of murder and attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice after three men were allegedly assaulted near a farm in Dirkiesdorp on 9 August 2020.

Two of the three men died of their injuries.

"Their court appearance comes after an intensive investigation into a matter where [the] three Thwala brothers, driving in a red Toyota Corolla between Dirkiesdorp and Driefontein, were accused of stealing sheep.

Major-General Thulani Phahla, the acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, said: 

It all erupted when their vehicle got stuck after getting a puncture. The trio then got out of the vehicle to try and sort out the problem. Two other vehicles with the said suspects reportedly emerged and started questioning the three men.

The men were allegedly tied up before being assaulted. The case was reported to police, and the seven men were arrested last Friday.

Phahla has called for calm in the community.

"We urge members of the public to allow space for the law to take its course and not to resort to violence. The State has proven its determination to ensure that no stone will be left unturned in dealing with any criminal activities," he said. 

Read more on:
