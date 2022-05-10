3 more suspects arrested for murder of Randburg pensioner found buried in his backyard

Three more people have been arrested for the murder of a 78-year-old man who was buried in his backyard.

James Gift Sakara, 26, Wanda Yona Banda, 28, and Andrew Collins Nkwapatila, 28, were arrested on 1 May.

All seven accused will be back in court on 16 May for a bail application.

James Gift Sakara, 26; Wanda Yona Banda, 28; and Andrew Collins Nkwapatila, 28, all from Malawi, were arrested on 1 May. Two were arrested in Diepsloot and one in Daveyton.

They appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday alongside Micheal Chimangweni, 25; Amos Tembo, 28; Ronald Chikwoza, 42; and Juliana Chimamgani, 38, who were the first arrested in connection with the murder of Peter Dohibal, 78, whose body was discovered buried in his backyard in Cresta, Randburg two weeks ago.

The seven accused face charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and fraud.

Chikwoza and Chimamgani are married and had worked for Dohibal as a gardener and domestic worker.

While News24 was able to establish that Chimangweni, Tembo, Chikwoza, Chimamgani rented the same property in Randburg, it was not yet known how they were connected to Sakara, Banda and Nkwapatila.

With little to no interaction with each other, the accused faced the magistrate.

During the court proceedings, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said the suspects would remain in custody.

"The suspects will return to court on 16 May for their bail investigation and a translator will be present for them," said Mkhasibe.

News24 had asked police for comment on the recent developments in the case, and it will be added once received.

