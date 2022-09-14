1h ago

3 Mpumalanga officials held in R60 million fraud, theft and money laundering case

Zandile Khumalo
  • Three Mpumalanga officials have been arrested on R60 million fraud, theft and money laundering charges. 
  • This has brought to nine the number of officials arrested in connection with the illicit practice of motor vehicle licence fee corruption. 
  • The three are expected to appear in court on Thursday

Three Mpumalanga officials have been arrested on R60 million fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

The suspects, who worked for the Mbombela Municipality, Mbombela Traffic Department, and White River Traffic Department, were arrested in their respective departments on Wednesday morning. 

This has brought the number of arrests to nine officials in connection with the illicit practise of "money dumping" by extending expired vehicle discs and having money paid to officials, instead of the department.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane, six of the suspects who worked as administrators were arrested in July.

Thembi Milicent Zulu-Motlohi, Agnes Nozipho Ndzinisa, Xoliswa Ngcelwane, Nompumelelo Winny Nxumalo, Allman Masuku, and Nkosinathi Gumede have since been released on bail.

The latest suspects to be arrested worked as clerks in different registering authorities in Mpumalanga, said Zwane.

"It is alleged the three colluded with administrators, who worked at the help desk of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, to conduct illicit transactions that cost the state a loss of R60 million in unpaid licence fees and penalties," he said. 

Zwane said the modus operandi involved changing the ownership of affected motor vehicles into the name of an unsuspecting individual, a deceased person, or a dormant company.

Fees and arrear penalties would then be passed on to the unsuspecting individual or companies before vehicle ownership was changed back to the rightful owner without any debt, he said.

"In some instances, fees were dumped onto government vehicles using a GG authority code," Zwane explained. 

According to Zwane, an extensive investigation involving the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks, and the Special Investing Unit was conducted after the arrests.

He said the investigation revealed that between 2018 and 2019, the suspects manipulated the eNatis system to assist motor vehicle owners in avoiding payment of vehicle licence fees and penalties owed to the state.

The three suspects are expected to face 603 charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering and will appear in court on Thursday.

The six suspects arrested in July will return to court on 29 September.



