3 siblings killed, 5 people injured in 2 more mass shootings in Cape Town

Two men and a woman have been shot dead in Cape Town.

The victims, who were siblings, died when armed men stormed into a Khayelitsha home.

Detectives from the organised crime unit are investigating the shooting.

Three family members were murdered in a Cape Town shooting on Sunday.

Lingelethu police were called out to Lindelwa Street in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha, where they found the bodies of two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"It is alleged that two armed men in dark clothes stormed the home at 20:10 and fired several shots. The ages of the deceased persons are 51, 53, and 57. Information gathered at the scene indicates all three victims were siblings," said Potelwa.

READ | Six killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Organised crime detectives started an investigation, she added.

"The detectives are currently pursuing several leads as part of the investigation into the shooting incident. No arrests have been effected yet," said Potelwa.

#sapsWC Organised Crime detectives have initiated an investigation after 3 family members were shot and killed in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha on 22/05. Detectives are currently pursuing several leads as part of the investigation #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/951lRA15wZ pic.twitter.com/V2O66UaKFl — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) May 23, 2022

Khayelitsha has been plagued by a series of mass shootings since 2020. There have been at least nine mass shootings since September 2020.

Earlier this month, a shooting in Site C left five men dead at the scene and a sixth pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

In March, five people were shot dead in the Endlovini informal settlement. A few days later, six people were killed in the Enkanini informal settlement.

Crime experts have speculated that the shootings could be fuelled by protection rackets operating in townships.

Khayelitsha mass shootings since 2020: 30 September 2020: Six people are shot dead at a house in Solomon Tshuku Street. 15 May 2021: Thirteen people are shot dead in one day across Khayelitsha. One victim is found with cash next to him. Somali shop owners were among the dead in what may have been extortion-related murders. 27 September 2021: Three women are shot in the head and die in TT Section. 14 December 2021: Three people are shot dead in their car in Site C. 14 March 2022: Five people are shot dead in Endlovini. 20 March 2022: Six people are shot dead in Enkanini. 9 April 2022: Two people are shot dead and three injured in Mandela Park. 8 May 2022: Five people are shot dead in Site C. A sixth person was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. 22 May 2022: Three siblings are killed when two men storm their Ekuphumleni home and open fire.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, five people were injured in a shooting in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg, on Monday at around 06:15.

Two women, aged 50 and 52, and three men, aged 35 to 41, were injured.

Police were investigating a case of attempted murder, said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

"The suspect is unknown at this stage and fled the scene on foot. The injured victims were all transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment," said Van Wyk.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.