41m ago

add bookmark

3 siblings killed, 5 people injured in 2 more mass shootings in Cape Town

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Two men and a woman from one family were shot dead in Khayelitsha.
Two men and a woman from one family were shot dead in Khayelitsha.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images/Die Burger
  • Two men and a woman have been shot dead in Cape Town.
  • The victims, who were siblings, died when armed men stormed into a Khayelitsha home.
  • Detectives from the organised crime unit are investigating the shooting.

Three family members were murdered in a Cape Town shooting on Sunday.

Lingelethu police were called out to Lindelwa Street in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha, where they found the bodies of two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"It is alleged that two armed men in dark clothes stormed the home at 20:10 and fired several shots. The ages of the deceased persons are 51, 53, and 57. Information gathered at the scene indicates all three victims were siblings," said Potelwa.

READ | Six killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Organised crime detectives started an investigation, she added.

"The detectives are currently pursuing several leads as part of the investigation into the shooting incident. No arrests have been effected yet," said Potelwa.

Khayelitsha has been plagued by a series of mass shootings since 2020. There have been at least nine mass shootings since September 2020.

Earlier this month, a shooting in Site C left five men dead at the scene and a sixth pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

In March, five people were shot dead in the Endlovini informal settlement. A few days later, six people were killed in the Enkanini informal settlement.

Crime experts have speculated that the shootings could be fuelled by protection rackets operating in townships.

Khayelitsha mass shootings since 2020:

30 September 2020: Six people are shot dead at a house in Solomon Tshuku Street.

15 May 2021: Thirteen people are shot dead in one day across Khayelitsha. One victim is found with cash next to him. Somali shop owners were among the dead in what may have been extortion-related murders.

27 September 2021: Three women are shot in the head and die in TT Section.

14 December 2021: Three people are shot dead in their car in Site C.

14 March 2022: Five people are shot dead in Endlovini.

20 March 2022: Six people are shot dead in Enkanini.

9 April 2022: Two people are shot dead and three injured in Mandela Park.

8 May 2022: Five people are shot dead in Site C. A sixth person was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

22 May 2022: Three siblings are killed when two men storm their Ekuphumleni home and open fire.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, five people were injured in a shooting in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg, on Monday at around 06:15.

Two women, aged 50 and 52, and three men, aged 35 to 41, were injured.

Police were investigating a case of attempted murder, said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

"The suspect is unknown at this stage and fled the scene on foot. The injured victims were all transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment," said Van Wyk.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townshootingscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 1773 votes
No
53% - 1973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.74
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,861.86
+0.8%
Silver
22.13
+1.7%
Palladium
2,032.50
+3.2%
Platinum
977.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,783
+1.3%
All Share
68,376
+1.2%
Resource 10
74,541
+2.8%
Industrial 25
73,119
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,919
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo