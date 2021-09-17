3 South African children found dead in their new home in New Zealand

Three South African children who emigrated to New Zealand with their parents a few weeks ago were found dead in their new home in that country.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, the children – twin girls, Maya and Karla Dickason, 3, and their older sister Liane, 7 – were found by their father, a doctor. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The father, Graham Dickason, was said to have returned home on Thursday to find the bodies of the children. Neighbours heard him screaming and asking: "Is this really happening?"

A woman has reportedly been taken into custody and is in a stable condition in hospital, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Graham Dickason/Facebook

It appears that the family arrived in New Zealand last month and were in the suburb of Timaru for only a week.



This is a developing story. More information to follow.

If you need help, please contact the following organisations:

The South African Depression And Anxiety Group (SADAG) 011 234 4837

Gauteng Mental Health Society 011 984 4038

Sa Federation For Mental Health 011 781 1852

