3 suspects arrested for allegedly robbing, killing police officer in Umlazi

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old police sergeant in Umlazi C Section, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, two suspects, aged between 27 and 38, were arrested on Saturday after the provincial Trio Task Team received a tip-off regarding Sergeant Siyabong Radebe's murder.

"The team proceeded to Baker Road at W Section in Umlazi, where it was reported that the suspects were busy celebrating the death of a policeman. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the police officers and he was fatally wounded," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Radebe was shot and robbed of his bag last Tuesday, while playing snooker at Cibane Tavern in C Section, Umlazi.

He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival.

Vehicle seized

Radebe was attached to the Umlazi K9 Unit.

Mbele added that a vehicle used during the murder was taken to the police pound.

"A woman, who is a relative, was arrested in C Section in Umlazi."

The three suspects will appear in court next week.

"This arrest is an indication that police officers are determined in tracking down all suspects who are involved in criminal activities. The members of the community must always remember that an attack of a police officer is an attack on the nation," Mbele said.