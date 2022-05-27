8m ago

add bookmark

3 Western Cape municipal officials, one other arrested for PPE procurement fraud

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health workers put on PPE gear.
Health workers put on PPE gear.
Morsa Images/Getty Images
  • The Covid-19 pandemic may be waning, but allegations of the PPE fraud that surfaced when it all began, are not over yet. 
  • Three Western Cape municipal officials and a man linked to a PPE supplier appeared in court this week for allegedly trying to fix a contract.
  • It was spotted by a sharp-eyed fellow municipal official.

Four more people were arrested for PPE fraud by the Hawks - this time officials from the Matzikama municipality on the West Coast. 

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Investigation team in Bellville arrested Izak Edward Jenner, 50, Aldrick Ivan Hendricks, 52, Jafta Booysen, 51, and Nicolaas Jacobus Klazen, 50.

They appeared briefly in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court on Thursday following their arrest.

They were charged with fraud for allegedly colluding with a service provider, Duneco CC, which had received a tender, allegedly without following proper supply chain management procedures in April 2020.

At the time, the Covid-19 pandemic was in its early days, and there was a countrywide scramble for personal protective equipment. Many companies pivoted to either manufacturing or importing them as demand soared.

READ | Digital Vibes: Parliament clears Zweli Mkhize, says he did not breach ethics code

Since then, the Hawks had made a string of arrests countrywide regarding fraud and corruption allegations that emerged during the rushed orders and signing off processes.

In this case, Hendricks was a municipal manager at the Matzikama municipality, Booysen, the chief financial officer, while Jenner was a former Covid-19 coordinator at the municipality. Klazen was linked to the service provider.

The accused were released on R5 000 bail each with strict conditions. The case was postponed to July.

It's alleged that the Supply Chain Unit of Matzikama municipality was tasked with procuring PPE when the country entered a hard lockdown under Level 5. 

PPE had to be procured urgently, and this made deviation from normal procurement processes possible.

The Hawks alleged that four quotations were obtained, but later two of the quotations were allegedly removed, and replaced with a quotation dated two days after the cut-off date, for the services of Duneco CC. 

This was spotted by the supply chain manager. 

READ | Covid-19: Masks stay on until govt says otherwise

Klazen allegedly deposited R3 000 into the Capitec Bank account of Hendricks' wife, sometime before the incident, and Klazen had allegedly failed to disclose his relationship with Hendricks.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Local Government MEC said in response to the arrest: "I am thankful that we are seeing results that follow from the investigation. It sends a strong message to people who misuse municipal and taxpayers' money."

Matzikama Municipality Mayor Johan van der Hoven said he was satisfied that a thorough investigation had taken place into the alleged corruption and misuse of funds.

"The court must now go its way through the court process. Until recently, Jenner was still employed by the municipality. He was charged with disciplinary offences, but before the disciplinary hearing could take place, he resigned.

"The other two, Mr Aldrick Hendricks and Mr Jafta Booysen, is former municipal manager and chief financial officer of Matzikama municipality respectively. I hereby confirm the position of the municipality and council, that no corruption or maladministration will be tolerated."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncorruptioncourtscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3913 votes
No
53% - 4381 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

14h ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,853.45
+0.1%
Silver
22.08
+0.2%
Palladium
2,066.50
+2.3%
Platinum
956.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

6h ago

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

14h ago

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

14h ago

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo