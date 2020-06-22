50m ago

3 women violently killed in KZN

Kaveel Singh
  • Three women have been violently killed in KwaZulu-Natal, two of who were murdered last week.
  • One of the victims was a mother allegedly killed by her boyfriend in front of her children.
  • Police are still trying to identify the bodies of two of the women.

Three women have been killed by violent means in just weeks in KwaZulu-Natal, this while the country is reeling from a shocking surge in gender-based violence during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

On Monday, police said they found the body of a woman, aged between 18 and 20, with multiple stab wounds in Stockville Road near Giba Gorge.

"Police are appealing for assistance to locate the relatives of the woman," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

She said police were called to the area on Sunday, 7 June to "attend to a complaint of murder".

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds on the body. It was established that the deceased was killed in another area and was dumped near Giba Gorge on a foot pathway."

Mbele said the body was found by a member of the community coming from work.

READ | 'They are not statistics': Ramaphosa addresses recent spate of GBV incidents

"The deceased is dark in complexion, has short hair and had a silver slit on two upper incisors. She was wearing a navy jean, white top with blue flowers and a black belt. Mariannhill detectives are investigating a case of murder."

The next of kin of the deceased or anyone with a missing relative, should contact Detective Warrant Officer Maluleka on 071 350 0590 or 031 791 3214, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In a separate incident last week, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said 29-year-old Bongisile Gumede-Mseleku was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in the presence of her three children in Nkwezela area's Ward 8 in Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality.

Gumede-Mseleku's body was allegedly dismembered by her partner, who committed suicide on Wednesday, Khoza said.

Friday Briefing | Will it ever end? 7 women interrogate gender-based violence and the 'war against women'

"It is clear that we are the nation in crisis. The murder of this mother is not an isolated incident, but talks to a challenge women face in this country."

She said in a second incident last week, the body of an unknown woman was found in the Umzimkhulu River in the Cele clan area in the Umzumbe Local Municipality.

"It is alleged that the body was tied to a rock in order for it to sink in the river."

GBV a national problem

Last week, News24 reported Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola saying while government has been given a clear mandate to amend legislation around gender-based violence (GBV), buy-in from society in general is also required to address the scourge of violence against women.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the criminal justice system will remain focused on GBV cases. He also said more arrests and prosecutions will follow.

News24 further reported that GBV increased dramatically since the government moved the country to lockdown Level 3 on 1 June. Ramaphosa said 21 women and children had been killed in the past few weeks.

One particular case that served as a catalyst for government refocusing on GBV was the brutal murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort earlier this month. She was eight months pregnant.

