3 young women shot in their heads in Khayelitsha, police launch activation plan

Nicole McCain
Officers in Khayelitsha.
(Photo by Morgana Wingard/Getty Images)
  • Three women have been shot and killed in Cape Town.
  • Their bodies were found by residents of a Khayelitsha informal settlement.
  • The victims had all been shot in the head, police said.

Western Cape police have launched an investigation into the murder of three women in Cape Town.

The young women were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Monday, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"Police have instituted the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of [the] suspect/s who shot and killed three young women in Khayelitsha on Monday evening," said Potelwa.

The women were found dead in the TT Block informal settlement, she added.

Potelwa said:

Reports from the scene indicate that residents at the TT Block informal settlement recall hearing gunshots after 20:00. A few minutes later, the bodies of the young women aged 17, 20, and 21 were discovered in a passage between the shacks. The victims had all been shot in their heads.

The shooting is just one of several incidents to have taken place in Cape Town in the last few weeks.

Spate of shootings

Last week, three men were found dead with bullet wounds at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton.

On Tuesday, 21 September, teacher Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead in the Heinz Park Primary School parking area in Philippi.

On Saturday, 18 September, a shooting incident in Crossroads left three people dead, while a man was taken to hospital, having suffered gunshot wounds, and a stray bullet injured a woman.

The motive for the latest shooting incident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is under way, Potelwa added.

"Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigations is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via My SAPS app. Information received will be handled in strict confidence," said Potelwa.

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said the organisation and the community are tired of the "continuous" wave of crime in the area.

He said: 

We are saying to residents and leaders that it's time for all agents of social transformation to stand up and protect our community. As the KDF we are concerned about the prevalence of crime in the area and we are trying to communicate this widely.

"We work in collaboration with the police and encourage community members to come forward with any information that would lead to the successful arrest and conviction of those responsible," he said.

Read more on:
western capecape townshootingscrime
