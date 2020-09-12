1h ago

add bookmark

30 arrested in Western Cape busts, drugs worth R4m seized

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
30 arrested following a R4M drug bust (Supplied by saps)
30 arrested following a R4M drug bust (Supplied by saps)
  • 30 people have been arrested after Western Cape police found drugs worth R4 million.
  • All the suspects are between the ages 18 and 52 years old.
  • They are all expected to appear in various courts on Monday.

Western Cape police say they have arrested 30 people and seized various drugs worth R4 million.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested in various areas of the province in the early hours of Saturday.

"Members attached to Public Order Policing reacted on a tip-off that a vehicle was scheduled to make a drug delivery in Elsies River and conducted a vehicle checkpoint in the area," spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

He said that a Toyota Etios had been stopped and searched, which resulted in the arrest of three male suspects - aged between 32 and 41 - for having 35 160 mandrax tablets and 4.3kg of tik in their possession.

DRUGS
30 arrested following drug bust worth R4m. (Supplied by SAPS)

In Kleinvlei, another suspect was arrested for being in possession of 30 mandrax tablets.

"In an unrelated operation, members of the Provincial Integrated Team arrested a 37-year-old female in Bontebok Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein last night [Friday] at 22:45 for being in possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol and ammunition, as well as 4.14g of tik and 66.38g of mandrax," added Traut.

Later, a 52-year-old man from Eerste Avenue, Kraaifontein, was arrested for the possession of 84 mandrax tablets and R1 100 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

A further 24 more suspects were arrested in Manenberg and Lingelethu West.

All the suspects were between the ages 18 and 52, he said.

They are all expected to appear at their respected Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Related Links
3 arrested after Hawks find heroin worth R87.5m hidden in truck's secret compartment
Lawyer arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs, cellphone to client in police cells
Life in prison for man who killed 12-year-old Athlone boy while buying drugs
Read more on:
cape towndrugs
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2466 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 542 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6263 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

2h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo