30 arrested in Western Cape busts, drugs worth R4m seized

30 people have been arrested after Western Cape police found drugs worth R4 million.

All the suspects are between the ages 18 and 52 years old.

They are all expected to appear in various courts on Monday.

Western Cape police say they have arrested 30 people and seized various drugs worth R4 million.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested in various areas of the province in the early hours of Saturday.

"Members attached to Public Order Policing reacted on a tip-off that a vehicle was scheduled to make a drug delivery in Elsies River and conducted a vehicle checkpoint in the area," spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

He said that a Toyota Etios had been stopped and searched, which resulted in the arrest of three male suspects - aged between 32 and 41 - for having 35 160 mandrax tablets and 4.3kg of tik in their possession.

In Kleinvlei, another suspect was arrested for being in possession of 30 mandrax tablets.

"In an unrelated operation, members of the Provincial Integrated Team arrested a 37-year-old female in Bontebok Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein last night [Friday] at 22:45 for being in possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol and ammunition, as well as 4.14g of tik and 66.38g of mandrax," added Traut.

Later, a 52-year-old man from Eerste Avenue, Kraaifontein, was arrested for the possession of 84 mandrax tablets and R1 100 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

A further 24 more suspects were arrested in Manenberg and Lingelethu West.

