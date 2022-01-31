9m ago

add bookmark

30 computer hard drives stolen from City of Johannesburg offices

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse.
Joburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse.
Lucky Morajane
  • Hard drives were stolen from the group legal and development planning departments of the City of Johannesburg.
  • According to Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, the suspect is known to the City and the SA Police Service. 
  • Phalatse said the suspect was previously captured on CCTV on the 10th and 11th floors of Metro Centre.

Thirty computer hard drives were stolen from two City of Johannesburg departments.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said in a statement on Monday that the hard drives were stolen from the group legal and development planning departments on the third and sixth floors.

"Desktop computers were ripped apart and hard drives removed and stolen.

"The City's Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit established that inside the building, fire exit doors were used to gain further entry, allowing for easy access to both floors using a goods lift," she said.

Phalatse it was still unclear how the suspect gained access to Metro Centre. The break-in is believed to have happened between 22:30 and 02:34 on 24 January.

READ | Anroux Marais to replace Albert Fritz who steps aside amid sex scandal

The suspect is known to police and the City.

"Ironically, this is the same suspect that was involved in a break-in on 14 October 2020. At the time, this individual targeted the third, fourth and fifth floors of Block A at Metro Centre.

"At the time, the suspect was captured on CCTV cameras on the 10th and 11th floors. On another occasion, she was again identified loitering in the building and was arrested by Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers.

"In the latest incident, this suspect was again captured on CCTV cameras. Her identity is known to the SAPS, so is her residential address. I would be surprised to learn that she has not been arrested as yet," Phalatse said.

READ | Former SARS exec Johann van Loggerenberg burgled

She called on Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to ensure that the matter is given the necessary attention.

"Given that key state institutions and buildings have come under attack in recent years, months and weeks, it is imperative that the SAPS demonstrates its ability to deal decisively with crime.

"I assure residents of the City that I will follow up on this matter to ensure justice is done and that the rule of law triumphs once more in the City of Johannesburg."

Phalatse said stringent security measures would be introduced at Metro Centre, including the limitation of public access to sensitive areas around the parameter of the City's head office and implementing equally stringent management of all possible points of entry.

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburggautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1100 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.92
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.39
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,789.82
-0.1%
Silver
22.49
+0.1%
Palladium
2,389.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,018.50
+0.3%
Brent-ruolie
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,779
+1.1%
All Share
74,253
+1.1%
Resource 10
74,118
+0.1%
Industrial 25
93,193
+2.4%
Financial 15
15,258
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

6h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo