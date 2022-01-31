30 computer hard drives stolen from City of Johannesburg offices

Hard drives were stolen from the group legal and development planning departments of the City of Johannesburg.

According to Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, the suspect is known to the City and the SA Police Service.

Phalatse said the suspect was previously captured on CCTV on the 10th and 11th floors of Metro Centre.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said in a statement on Monday that the hard drives were stolen from the group legal and development planning departments on the third and sixth floors.

"Desktop computers were ripped apart and hard drives removed and stolen.

"The City's Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit established that inside the building, fire exit doors were used to gain further entry, allowing for easy access to both floors using a goods lift," she said.

Phalatse it was still unclear how the suspect gained access to Metro Centre. The break-in is believed to have happened between 22:30 and 02:34 on 24 January.

The suspect is known to police and the City.

"Ironically, this is the same suspect that was involved in a break-in on 14 October 2020. At the time, this individual targeted the third, fourth and fifth floors of Block A at Metro Centre.

"At the time, the suspect was captured on CCTV cameras on the 10th and 11th floors. On another occasion, she was again identified loitering in the building and was arrested by Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers.

"In the latest incident, this suspect was again captured on CCTV cameras. Her identity is known to the SAPS, so is her residential address. I would be surprised to learn that she has not been arrested as yet," Phalatse said.

She called on Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to ensure that the matter is given the necessary attention.



"Given that key state institutions and buildings have come under attack in recent years, months and weeks, it is imperative that the SAPS demonstrates its ability to deal decisively with crime.

"I assure residents of the City that I will follow up on this matter to ensure justice is done and that the rule of law triumphs once more in the City of Johannesburg."

Phalatse said stringent security measures would be introduced at Metro Centre, including the limitation of public access to sensitive areas around the parameter of the City's head office and implementing equally stringent management of all possible points of entry.

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.