33m ago

add bookmark

30 heavily armed suspects kill Eskom security guard during cable theft incident

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Eskom security officer and six of his colleagues were shot at by around 30 heavily armed suspects during an alleged attempt to steal copper cables in Soweto.
An Eskom security officer and six of his colleagues were shot at by around 30 heavily armed suspects during an alleged attempt to steal copper cables in Soweto.
Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty
  • An Eskom security officer has been shot dead in Soweto.
  • The shooting took place during an attempted cable theft incident.
  • Around 30 heavily armed suspects opened fire on seven Eskom security officers during the incident.

An Eskom security officer has been shot dead in Soweto.

Around 30 heavily armed suspects shot at the officer and six of his colleagues on Tuesday, 11 January during an alleged attempt to steal copper cable outside the Eskom Klipspruit Customer Network Centre (CNC) in Soweto.

"The seven security officers drove out of the Klipspruit CNC to return to their post at Mapetla substation when the armed suspects allegedly opened fire and fatally wounded one security officer," said Kith Maitisa, an Eskom spokesperson.

The incident happened just before midnight. It appeared the suspects were attempting to steal a City Power copper cable when the team of seven security officers drove towards them.

The wounded officer succumbed to a head wound on Thursday. The other security officers managed to escape unharmed.

READ | Prasa cable theft cases: 'Police, technicians fail to bring statements to court' - magistrate

"Eskom sympathises with the family of the deceased security officer and is deeply concerned about such criminal acts that cost the life of a breadwinner. Our role is to provide safe and reliable electricity to customers. However, such acts have a negative impact on us achieving this obligation. We will not compromise the safety of our employees and will therefore recall our employees should their safety be at risk," said Maitisa.

"Eskom continues to experience high incidents of theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure, which is beyond what Eskom can handle, even with all controls in place," added Maitisa.

"This unfortunate incident took place during a campaign which Eskom has embarked on to create awareness of the impact of electricity infrastructure vandalism and theft on the security of supply. The power utility condemns these acts of criminality and requests members of the public to provide information that can lead to the arrest and the successful prosecution of those involved," Maitisa said.

Eskom and the police were investigating the incident, Maitisa said.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report suspicious activities anonymously to the toll-free Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 or their nearest police station.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomgautengsowetocable theftcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.13
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,813.25
-0.0%
Silver
23.42
-0.3%
Palladium
1,898.50
-0.3%
Platinum
977.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
87.51
+1.2%
Top 40
68,282
0.0%
All Share
74,956
0.0%
Resource 10
74,510
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,294
0.0%
Financial 15
15,338
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo