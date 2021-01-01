1h ago

add bookmark

305 New Year's Eve arrests in North West

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • In the North West, police arrested 305 people over New Year's Eve and the early hours of 2021.
  • 270 of these arrests were related to contraventions of Lockdown regulations.
  • The police also confiscated liquor, firecrackers, drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

Altogether 305 residents of the North West Province spent the early hours of 2021 behind bars – the majority of them for contraventions of the Lockdown regulations.

The police continued the "Safer Festive Season" operations in the province between Thursday and the early hours of Friday, nabbing 305 suspects for different crimes.

"The suspects were arrested during operations conducted in all districts to enforce the Disaster Management Act Regulations and ensuring general community safety during the New Year celebration," said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Out of the 305 arrested suspects, 270 were apprehended for contravention of the Disaster Management Act Regulations, as follows: 176 for failure to confine to residence; 83 for being in public or open space without wearing a mask; six for sale and dispensing of liquor; two for transportation of liquor, and three for drinking liquor in public.

"The other 35 suspects were nabbed for crimes ranging from assault, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, driving under the influence of liquor, burglary to theft."

Furthermore, the police also confiscated liquor, firecrackers, drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

Mokgwabone said the Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, commended the law enforcement officials for their commitment and positive response to the call to ensure the wellbeing of the community by putting behind bars those who transgress the law. Kwena said that the operations will continue, "...to tighten the grip on crime".

 - Compiled by Jan Gerber

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcoroanaviruscrime
Lottery
Perfect end to the year for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12517 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10673 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-1.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
51.72
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo