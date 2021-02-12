34 teachers in Gauteng died due to Covid-19-related illnesses

Covid-19 related illnesses have claimed the lives of 34 teachers in Gauteng.

The education department is in the process of appointing temporary teachers to replace the deceased.

Almost 4 000 new teacher assistants have been appointed to provide teachers with administrative support.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they will be welcoming almost 4 000 new teacher assistants to provide additional administrative support to teachers.

Lesufi claimed they had concluded the delivery of PPE, learning and teaching materials in all schools.

"There is no single school that doesn't have these material[s]. We are monitoring some Section 21 schools that might not have concluded the buying of stationery. We are pleased that almost 99% of schools have started distribution," said Lesufi.

Vandalism

Lesufi said about 370 schools were vandalised by communities.

"This is [a] sore point and makes us angry. We are proud that 332 have been fully repaired. There are two schools where community members and SGB members deliberately burnt [the schools] down. We told them we are not going to repair those schools and they must see to finish.

"We can't take money from people that need new schools and go and repair where parents have deliberately burnt it down. Those two schools are standing unattended. We have delivered 211 mobile classrooms and are addressing shortages in areas where we believe additional schools are needed."

Lesufi said they have identified 108 schools in 14 districts that need additional support.

The department has transferred funds to those schools to build an additional 498 classrooms in the interim.

Lesufi said they will bring back their commitment to open a new school every month in high-pressured areas.

On Monday, the province will be opening the new, state-of-the-art Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong.

"We are going to reopen three new schools during the first quarter. All scholar transport vehicles must adhere to safety guidelines and no overloading. Scholar transport brigades will assist in enforcing the regulations," said Lesufi.

Proud

"The class of 2020 has made Gauteng proud. We have concluded marking and are consolidating marks to hand it to Umalusi. We thought this will be a lost case, and they should be proud when results are available.

"We urge Umalusi to assess fairly because there was Covid-19 in 2020. They worked abnormally hard. Please ensure they are not penalised unfairly.

"We remain hopeful... by the time Umalusi releases the results, our children and parents will be proud of the class of 2020 for their hard work and dedication," Lesufi said.