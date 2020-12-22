56m ago

4 arrested for allegedly murdering elderly KwaZulu-Natal farmer

Lwandile Bhengu
Four people have been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly farmer in KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago. 

READ | Four people arrested for Hennenman farm murder, one found dead in police custody

According to police, the 85-year-old was killed on 12 December at a farm in Otto's Bluff, Cramond, after attackers allegedly entered the farm in the evening but took nothing.

"He sustained an open wound on his head and was declared dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene after the incident. 

"Nothing was taken from the house. A case of murder was opened for investigation by Cramond SAPS. The docket was allocated to the provincial Organised Crime Unit who took over the investigation," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele in a statement on Monday.

Mbele said the suspects were traced to an area in Cramond where they were arrested on 18 December.

"Four suspects were arrested in the Cramond area. A bush knife suspected to have been used in the commission of the offence was found in a suspect's possession," said Mbele, adding they would appear in the New Hanover Magistrate's Court on Monday.

