4 children among those injured in George petrol bomb attack

At least 11 passengers, including four children, were injured in a petrol bomb attack in Pacaltsdorp.

The incident came a day after the Go George bus service announced its expansion into Thembalethu.

The manager said CCTV footage would be handed to the police.

Four children were among those injured in George on Wednesday when two petrol bombs were thrown at a bus.

At least 11 passengers were hospitalised for treatment, with the bus driver and three others admitted for observation after the attack on a Go George bus travelling on Protea Road in Pacaltsdorp.

The attack came a day after the bus service announced that it would soon roll out its services to the neighbourhood of Thembalethu.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said an attempted murder docket was opened for investigation.

The motive has not yet been established.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene outside a school, at around 06:00, where they found the bus parked on the side of the road.

"Numerous passengers, including several children, were found seated on the pavement. Medics assessed the patients and found that eight had sustained minor to moderate burns wounds. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found," he said.

The passengers were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

The manager of Go George, Morné Lakay, said the integrated public transport network would assist the police with information and CCTV footage to bring the attackers to book.

The bus service continued and all other routes remained fully operational.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie urged police and law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring the culprits to justice.



"The people of our province need dignified, safe, reliable and affordable mobility options. We will continue to work with our partners to provide commuters with public transport services that get them to work and school safely," he said.

Counselling and social support were arranged for those affected.



