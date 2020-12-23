4 cops arrested for alleged involvement in a business robbery in Cape Town

Four police members were arrested for their alleged involvement in a business robbery in Cape Town.

According to police, a state vehicle was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

The Western Cape's community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, said the arrests sent a strong message to criminals in the police service.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi is calling for departmental disciplinary processes to be expedited against four officers arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a business robbery in Cape Town.

According to police, the four - a warrant officer, two sergeants and a constable - were arrested by Milnerton detectives.

They were traced after being linked to a business robbery at a warehouse in Montague Gardens on Saturday.



Investigations also revealed that the four used a state vehicle during the commission of the crime.

The officers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court and were released on R1 000 bail.

"The arrest of our own is disappointing, to say the least. However, the apprehension of our own members is indicative that criminality by members of the SAPS is neither condoned nor tolerated. We also applaud the members, who effected the arrests, for their bravery and standing up against crime and corruption by members within our ranks," Mfazi said.

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

The Western Cape's community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, also welcomed the arrests.

He said it sent a strong message to criminals in the police service.

According to the community safety department, the business targeted was owned by a member of the Chinese community.

Fritz said:

"This particular incident left members of Chinese community feeling targeted by criminal elements and concerned about the involvement of police. We have previously seen similar incidents of Chinese businesspeople being kidnapped and held at ransom. We must continue to ensure that measures, such as these arrests, are made as they send a strong message to would-be criminals targeting both businesspeople and members of the Chinese community."

Fritz said a syndicate of eight members was previously arrested, including the kingpin. He said they were arrested in relation to five kidnappings and one attempted kidnapping of members of the Chinese business community. It occurred between July and November.

The MEC added that all suspects in the matter were currently in custody, with their bail application expected to be heard on 22 January 2021.

"I wish to reassure members of the Chinese and business community that your safety is of the utmost importance to us. We need to encourage and support business in the province if our economy is to recover.

"My departmental officials continue to engage in weekly steering committee meetings on business extortion in the province and I am very pleased with the results and progress made to date," Fritz said.