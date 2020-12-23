44m ago

add bookmark

4 cops arrested for alleged involvement in a business robbery in Cape Town

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)
(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)
  • Four police members were arrested for their alleged involvement in a business robbery in Cape Town. 
  • According to police, a state vehicle was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.
  • The Western Cape's community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, said the arrests sent a strong message to criminals in the police service.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi is calling for departmental disciplinary processes to be expedited against four officers arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a business robbery in Cape Town. 

According to police, the four - a warrant officer, two sergeants and a constable - were arrested by Milnerton detectives.

They were traced after being linked to a business robbery at a warehouse in Montague Gardens on Saturday.

Investigations also revealed that the four used a state vehicle during the commission of the crime.

The officers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court and were released on R1 000 bail. 

"The arrest of our own is disappointing, to say the least. However, the apprehension of our own members is indicative that criminality by members of the SAPS is neither condoned nor tolerated. We also applaud the members, who effected the arrests, for their bravery and standing up against crime and corruption by members within our ranks," Mfazi said. 

Police have not ruled out further arrests. 

The Western Cape's community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, also welcomed the arrests.

He said it sent a strong message to criminals in the police service.

According to the community safety department, the business targeted was owned by a member of the Chinese community. 

Fritz said:

"This particular incident left members of Chinese community feeling targeted by criminal elements and concerned about the involvement of police. We have previously seen similar incidents of Chinese businesspeople being kidnapped and held at ransom. We must continue to ensure that measures, such as these arrests, are made as they send a strong message to would-be criminals targeting both businesspeople and members of the Chinese community."

Fritz said a syndicate of eight members was previously arrested, including the kingpin. He said they were arrested in relation to five kidnappings and one attempted kidnapping of members of the Chinese business community. It occurred between July and November.

The MEC added that all suspects in the matter were currently in custody, with their bail application expected to be heard on 22 January 2021. 

"I wish to reassure members of the Chinese and business community that your safety is of the utmost importance to us. We need to encourage and support business in the province if our economy is to recover.

"My departmental officials continue to engage in weekly steering committee meetings on business extortion in the province and I am very pleased with the results and progress made to date," Fritz said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
2 arrested for allegedly shooting and robbing cop in KZN
2 suspects arrested after allegedly attacking off-duty police officer in KZN
Zimbabwe opposition anger after arrest of Harare mayor
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
2 players bag R188k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9587 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8461 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3276 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.56
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
19.68
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.76)
Gold
1872.70
(+0.57)
Silver
25.75
(+1.56)
Platinum
1017.00
(+1.44)
Brent Crude
49.80
(-1.61)
Palladium
2336.50
(+1.30)
All Share
58986.72
(+0.63)
Top 40
53958.73
(+0.58)
Financial 15
12075.10
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
77773.07
(+0.37)
Resource 10
56379.69
(+0.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo