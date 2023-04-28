4 dead, 50 injured after bus overturns on N2 near Swellendam

Four women were killed and 50 other people injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape on Friday.

The Western Cape Mobility Department said the bus had been travelling in the direction of Cape Town when the accident occurred.

Spokesperson Jandré Bakker said it was believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"All lanes are currently closed and a stop-and-go will be instated as soon as it is safe. Preliminary reports suggest four females lost their lives in the crash, but this is subject to verification by Forensic Pathology Services," he said.

Bakker said reports suggested that 50 other people had been injured.

All emergency services were on scene and motorists were urged to be cautious.

The Swellendam municipality said the section between Tredici and Swellengrebel streets on the N2 was blocked to traffic.



"Road users are advised to drive through Voortrekker Street and turn left to get back on the N2," it added.

The department appealed to road users to be extra vigilant this long weekend.

"We wish to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," Bakker said.