4 die after gunmen open fire on cars in Eastern Cape

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Four were killed in Eastern Cape.
  • Four people have been killed and one injured in a shooting in Zwide.
  • Two 9mm firearms were found on the scene.
  • Police have activated a 72 hour mobilisation plan to trace and track down those responsible for the murders. 

Gunmen are on the run after killing four people and injuring another in Zwide in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Kwazakele police were called to the scene at approximately 11:00.

When they arrived, they found two cars, a blue Suzuki and a yellow Opel Kadett, stationary in Johnson Street, Zwide. Both vehicles were riddled with bullet holes.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, a person believed to be the driver of the Opel had died and the bodies of three other victims were found lying in the street, next to the vehicles.

"A fifth male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his body and was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment," Kinana said.

Police also recovered two 9mm firearms on the scene. 

A search for the suspects was currently underway, with no one arrested yet.

READ | Manhunt on for group who allegedly kidnapped, attempted to rape 3 sisters in Mpumalanga

Kinana said the victims' names and ages would be released after a formal identification had been done.  

The provincial Organised Crime Investigation team in Gqeberha was investigating four counts of murder and one case of attempted murder. 

"The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing. The motive for the murders is not known at this stage and all possible leads will be followed up on."

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, was shocked at the murders.

She ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan in order to trace and track down those responsible for the murders. 

"Taking the lives of others seems to be a culture in some areas of the Eastern Cape. I am going to ensure that such a culture does not survive any longer in my province. We shall nip it in the bud wherever and whenever it manifests. It must stop now, than later and the culprits must be found," said Mene.

Anyone who can assist the police in their investigation in tracking and tracing the suspects is requested to contact provincial Organised Crime - Detective Sergeant Mvuyiseko Xhayimpi on 079 896 7010 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.  Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. 

