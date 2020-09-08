1h ago

4 EFF members charged for George Clicks protest, other Cape Town stores also closed

Murray Williams
File image: Members of the EFF are seen at Sandton City Mall during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Four EFF members in George have been arrested following protests outside a Clicks store.
  • They were released and told to appear in court in October on charges including contravening disaster management regulations.
  • Provincial EFF leaders said they also staged "peaceful" protests in Cape Town, including at the V&A Waterfront.

Four EFF members have been released from police custody and told to appear in court following their arrest during a protest at a Clicks store in George on Tuesday.

This on the second day of the party's promised protests in reaction to an offensive TRESemmé hair advert that labelled two black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", and published by Clicks.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie told News24: "SAPS arrested four people aged between 28 and 42 on Monday."

This after an incident at a Clicks store in Van der Stel Square Mall in George.

Pojie said the four had been charged for contravening disaster management regulations pertaining to illegal gatherings and for "hindering SAPS in the execution of their duties".

They had been released on a warning to appear in court on October 1, he added.

In more incidents in the Western Cape on Tuesday, a crowd of EFF supporters had gathered at the Garden Route Mall but were escorted out of it by the police.

Protests also reportedly took place outside closed Clicks stores in Plumstead and Kenilworth Centre, both in Cape Town.

EFF Western Cape spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said he had been at the V&A Waterfront early on Tuesday morning.

"We closed the Waterfront Clicks this morning - there are two stores, one in the mall and one at Nelson Mandela Gateway. We explained the reason behind our protest, and that black people were angered by the racist advertisement, and such racism could not be tolerated in the province … that an apology was not enough when people's human dignity had been undermined."

But he stressed their engagement had been legal.

"They closed the stores as soon as other comrades arrived. We didn't cause any trouble with anyone, or fight with anyone, or break any law. Our anger is legitimate - and within the confines of the Constitution, and peaceful," Kasibe said.

