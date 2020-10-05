34m ago

4 Gauteng cops in court for murder

Jeanette Chabalala
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • Four police officers appeared in the Gauteng High Court on Monday in connection with murder. 
  • The officers allegedly assaulted three victims in custody in March last year. 
  • One of the victims died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries".

Four police officers, arrested in connection with the murder of Phikolomzi Tatsi and the assault of two others, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday. 

The officers - Vusimuzi Mtshali, Simphiwe Lydia Kubheka, Themba Kunene and Khayelihle Gumede are all stationed at the Katlehong North police station.

The victims were in custody when they were allegedly assaulted.

According to eNCA, the four officers are currently out on R5 000 bail. 

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the administration of justice.  

In March 2019, two officers stopped a Toyota Verso and requested a driver's licence from the alleged drunk driver.  There were other family members inside the vehicle. 

READ: Four Honeydew cops in court for assault, murder of detainee

According to the indictment, one of the officers demanded money from the driver in order to return his driver's licence, but the man refused to pay.

The officer arrested the man and two other passengers.

The State alleges that, when the officers and the victims arrived at the police station, they assaulted the victims while in custody.

The officers placed the victims in a police van and travelled for "quite some time" around the Katlehong and Vosloorus areas, reads the indictment.

The victims were eventually taken to the hospital, but one died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries".

The State alleges that the accused had a common purpose to commit the crimes.

The trial resumes on Tuesday.

