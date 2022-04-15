1h ago

add bookmark

4 killed, 11 injured in Good Friday head-on collision in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Eleven other people, including both drivers, were seriously injured in the collision.
  • The crash took place when two minibus taxis collided head-on.
  • Police are due to conduct several roadblocks during the Easter weekend.

Four people were killed and 11 others injured after two minibus taxis collided in Mpumalanga.

The incident took place on the N17 between Leandra and Kinross at around 01:00 on Good Friday, when the two minibus taxis collided head-on, said Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

Two men and two women, believed to be in their late 30s, were killed.

Eleven people sustained serious injuries, including the two drivers.

"The minibus that was travelling from Kinross towards Leandra, had only one occupant, which was a male driver," said Mmusi.

"All the deceased and [10] of the seriously injured [people] were occupants in another minibus."

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, added Mmusi.

READ | Five Umgungundlovu Tvet students killed in KZN road accident

"At this point, the cause of the collision remains unclear. However, a probe is already underway," said Mmusi.

The crash comes as police across the province prepared for several roadblocks to promote safety among Easter weekend travellers.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, was expected to visit various multi-disciplinary roadblocks in the province throughout the weekend.

The roadblocks would look to encourage compliance and safety among travellers.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe had also urged motorists to drive safely.

"Those embarking on long-distance trips must rest sufficiently along the way. Fatigue affects concentration levels and the drivers' ability to make sound decisions," said Shongwe.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangacar acccident
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6787 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2896 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.66
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.16
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
15.85
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,973.71
0.0%
Silver
25.67
+0.0%
Palladium
2,372.30
+0.0%
Platinum
995.68
+0.2%
Brent Crude
111.70
+2.6%
Top 40
66,482
0.0%
All Share
73,383
0.0%
Resource 10
82,425
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,661
0.0%
Financial 15
16,443
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo