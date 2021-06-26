4 killed, 23 arrested in truck hijacking bust in Gauteng

Four suspects were killed, another four wounded, and 23 people arrested in connection with an alleged plan to hijack a truck in Gauteng on Friday.

Firearms and 15 cars were confiscated at the scene.

The suspects are being charged with attempted murder, conspiring to commit armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

"During an intelligence-driven operation, a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from SAPS, Crime Intelligence, the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol, EMPD Specialised Task Team and JMPD K9 Unit swooped in on suspects allegedly planning to hijack a truck between Pretoria and Johannesburg," police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

As the team entered a premises in President Park Midrand, it was met with gunfire by some of the suspects armed with rifles and handguns.

There were 27 suspects on the premises. Four were shot and killed while four others were wounded. The team arrested 23 suspects, including the four who were wounded.

Police confiscated 15 cars at the scene, of which four were either hijacked or stolen in Garsfontein, Silverton, Wierdebrug and Olifantsfontein.

They also seized three rifles, including an AK-47, a Dashbrown rifle, an R5 and two pistols at the scene.

"The wounded suspects were taken to hospital under police guard while the remaining 19 suspects are being detained on charges of attempted murder, conspiring to commit armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of vehicles suspected to stolen," said Naidoo.



National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole welcomed the breakthrough, saying it was a contribution to efforts to curb organised crime.

Anyone who has any information on crime is requested to contact Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or it can be sent to MySAPSApp.