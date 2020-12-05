4h ago

4 killed, 3 injured in Mpumalanga collision between truck and car

Nicole McCain
The accident, involving a truck and a light motor vehicle, took place on the N4 before the Sudwala offramp on Friday.
ER24

Four people have been killed in a collision on the N4 highway in Mpumalanga.

The accident, involving a truck and a light motor vehicle, took place before the Sudwala offramp on Friday.

Three other people sustained minor injuries, said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 18:30, they found a vehicle slightly wedged underneath the front of the truck and four patients found stuck inside the vehicle. Three people had sustained fatal injuries, while one was found to be in a critical condition," she said.

The critically injured patient’s vital signs rapidly diminished and she was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Another three people - the truck driver and his two passengers - had minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

