44m ago

add bookmark

4 men, woman arrested for allegedly robbing a post office in Cape Town

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A firearm seized after the robbery.
A firearm seized after the robbery.
SAPS
  • A woman and four men were arrested after a robbery in Dunoon, Cape Town.
  • The Flying Squad and K9 Unit responded to a report of the robbery and searched for the getaway vehicle. 
  • It was pulled over on the N1 and five people were arrested with weapons and cash.

A woman and four men were arrested after a robbery at Dunoon Post Office in Cape Town on Wednesday. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the Flying Squad and the K9 Unit had reacted to a broadcast of a robbery in Milnerton.

The search for the getaway vehicle led the team to stopping a vehicle near the Jip de Jager off-ramp towards Bellville on the N1.

Gun
A gun seized after Du Noon Post Office robbery. (SAPS)
News24 SAPS

"Three unlicenced firearms, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated," added Traut. 

The suspects are expected to appear in court in Bellville on Friday. 

Earlier this week, suspects also held up a post office in Pacaltsdorp, George.

When the post office opened at 08:30, a security company delivered cash destined for Allpay allowances to be paid out to beneficiaries.

"After handing over the money, an unknown suspect entered the premises and held the security guard up at gunpoint.

"He disarmed the two security officers, one working as a guard at the post office and the other one who delivered the cash. He then took the undisclosed amount of cash in bags and took off with it and the guard's firearms on foot," said Captain Malcolm Pojie.

The suspect and an accomplice then hijacked a Toyota Corolla at a nearby clinic's parking lot and drove to another street to board their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Tazz.

Pojie said the Tazz collided with an Opel and the suspects opened fire in the direction of the driver, just missing him.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
City of Joburg to beef up security following attempted robbery at museum
PICS | 139 left homeless in Cape Town shack fire
R3.2m found in a bin, 3 arrested after Joburg cash-in-transit robbery
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
41% - 1749 votes
Joe Biden
37% - 1542 votes
I don't care
22% - 928 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
15.87
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
20.64
(+1.66)
ZAR/EUR
18.61
(+1.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.78)
Gold
1895.57
(-0.94)
Silver
23.91
(-1.84)
Platinum
870.00
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2299.50
(+0.17)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo