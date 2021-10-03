4 people die after wall crashes onto guests during wedding ceremony in Limpopo

Four people died after a wall collapsed onto them during a wedding ceremony in Limpopo.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty
Four
people died on Saturday after a wall collapsed onto them during a wedding
ceremony in GaChuene Thokgwaneng in Limpopo.
According
to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, guests at the wedding were
seated in a tent that was joined to an unroofed building.
Strong
winds blew the tent.
Mojapelo said:
In the process, the wall collapsed, instantly killing three people and injuring scores of others. Twelve people were seriously injured and were taken to hospital. One of them succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of the deceased to four.
An
inquest docket was opened for investigation.
The
identities of the deceased will be released once their next-of-kin are
informed.
