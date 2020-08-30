4 people die in early morning fires in Cape Town

Four people have died in two separate fires in Cape Town.

The fires broke out in Khayelitsha and Dunoon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just after 04:30, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service was informed that an informal structure was on fire in Qandu-qandu informal settlement, just off Japhta Masemola Drive, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Three people died.

"The structure was completely destroyed and two men and one woman sustained fatal burn wounds," Carelse added.

In Dunoon, one person died at around 04:45, after structures caught alight in Usasaza Street in Bhekela informal settlement.

"Firefighters came across a body that was burnt beyond recognition," said Carelse.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fires.

